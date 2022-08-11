Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 5,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 12,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $104.02. 217,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,985,835. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $88.53 and a 1-year high of $121.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.47.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

