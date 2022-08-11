Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 3,600 Shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:JOFFU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:JOFFU – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in JOFF Fintech Acquisition were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 291.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares during the period.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Stock Performance

OTCMKTS JOFFU remained flat at $9.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.84. JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.04.

About JOFF Fintech Acquisition

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

