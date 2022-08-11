Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.65

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.65 and traded as low as $2.50. Salzgitter shares last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 502 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SZGPY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America raised Salzgitter from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Salzgitter from €30.00 ($30.61) to €28.60 ($29.18) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Salzgitter from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.52.

Get Salzgitter alerts:

Salzgitter Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.64.

Salzgitter Dividend Announcement

Salzgitter ( OTCMKTS:SZGPY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. Salzgitter had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salzgitter AG will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.0512 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.26%.

About Salzgitter

(Get Rating)

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.