Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Sasol from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of NYSE SSL opened at $21.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.24. Sasol has a twelve month low of $12.74 and a twelve month high of $28.36.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Sasol by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 16,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sasol by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Sasol by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 14,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Sasol by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sasol by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. 1.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

