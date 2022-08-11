Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.
Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Sasol from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.
Sasol Stock Up 3.4 %
Shares of NYSE SSL opened at $21.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.24. Sasol has a twelve month low of $12.74 and a twelve month high of $28.36.
About Sasol
Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.
