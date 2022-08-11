SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) EVP Sells $5,768,656.32 in Stock

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 16,464 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.38, for a total transaction of $5,768,656.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,633,028.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SBA Communications Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of SBAC traded down $6.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $343.49. 413,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,779. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.22. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $286.41 and a 52 week high of $391.15. The company has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.34 and a beta of 0.43.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). SBA Communications had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $652.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 87.93%.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $375.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $383.00 to $347.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $405.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $385.88.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in SBA Communications by 248.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

