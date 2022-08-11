Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €6.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($6.12) price target on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($9.18) target price on Schaeffler in a report on Friday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.40 ($7.55) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €5.40 ($5.51) price target on Schaeffler in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.50 ($7.65) target price on Schaeffler in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, DZ Bank set a €6.50 ($6.63) target price on Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday.

Schaeffler stock opened at €5.77 ($5.89) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €5.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is €5.77. Schaeffler has a 1-year low of €11.30 ($11.53) and a 1-year high of €16.74 ($17.08).

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

