Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Short Interest Update

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, a growth of 820.4% from the July 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 624,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from €170.00 ($173.47) to €160.00 ($163.27) in a report on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. to €135.00 ($137.76) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from €145.00 ($147.96) to €155.00 ($158.16) in a report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.38.

Shares of OTCMKTS SBGSY traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,862. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.87. Schneider Electric S.E. has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.4592 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

