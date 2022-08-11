Schroder Japan Growth Fund (LON:SJG) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $198.52

Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc (LON:SJG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 198.52 ($2.40) and traded as high as GBX 204 ($2.46). Schroder Japan Growth Fund shares last traded at GBX 201.50 ($2.43), with a volume of 33,258 shares trading hands.

Schroder Japan Growth Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 7.00, a current ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.79. The company has a market capitalization of £245.22 million and a PE ratio of 1,553.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 198.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 199.91.

Schroder Japan Growth Fund Company Profile

Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund typically invests in value stocks of companies.

