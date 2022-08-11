Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Bought by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 81.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,248 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 89.5% in the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 186,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,844,000 after purchasing an additional 88,210 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 101.4% in the first quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 553,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,192,000 after purchasing an additional 278,461 shares during the period. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 93.9% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 62,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 30,332 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% in the first quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Finally, Ledge Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $398,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SCHA stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.02. The stock had a trading volume of 10,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,856. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.64 and a 1-year high of $55.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.01 and its 200-day moving average is $43.81.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

