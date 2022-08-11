Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Purchased by Spinnaker Investment Group LLC

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 93.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,332 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.0% of Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 449.5% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.19. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,623,856. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.81. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.64 and a one year high of $55.46.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

