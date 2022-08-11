Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Stock Holdings Increased by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 89.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,210 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.1% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Berger Financial Group Inc owned about 0.06% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $8,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 101.4% during the first quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 553,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,192,000 after buying an additional 278,461 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 93.9% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 62,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after buying an additional 30,332 shares in the last quarter. Apriem Advisors grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% in the first quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 82.3% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $45.11. The stock had a trading volume of 5,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,856. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.81. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.64 and a 1 year high of $55.46.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

