Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA) Short Interest Update

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, an increase of 616.7% from the July 15th total of 3,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,830,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,959,000 after acquiring an additional 14,689 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,443,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,162,000 after acquiring an additional 690,076 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,355,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,218,000 after acquiring an additional 471,743 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,249,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,254,000 after acquiring an additional 648,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 341.5% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,159,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,305,000 after acquiring an additional 896,871 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha alerts:

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha Stock Performance

Shares of SSAA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.90. The company had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,754. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.79. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $9.90.

About Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses in the direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands, D2C services, and mobile and social entertainment sectors.

Featured Articles

