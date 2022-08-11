Scott M. Mcfarlane Sells 20,000 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Stock

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.82, for a total value of $1,836,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 583,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,590,192.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of Avalara stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.65. The stock had a trading volume of 13,786,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.49 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.52. Avalara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $191.67.
Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $208.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.19 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 19.76%. Avalara’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in Avalara by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,996,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,709,000 after purchasing an additional 786,996 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,995,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,597,000 after acquiring an additional 677,022 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,937,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,794,000 after acquiring an additional 66,514 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,803,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,298,000 after acquiring an additional 389,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,284,000 after acquiring an additional 20,661 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.
