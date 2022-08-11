Scott M. Mcfarlane Sells 20,000 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Stock

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.82, for a total value of $1,836,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 583,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,590,192.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Avalara stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.65. The stock had a trading volume of 13,786,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.49 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.52. Avalara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $191.67.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $208.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.19 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 19.76%. Avalara’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVLR. Bank of America cut Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Avalara in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank cut Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $93.50 in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.08.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in Avalara by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,996,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,709,000 after purchasing an additional 786,996 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,995,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,597,000 after acquiring an additional 677,022 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,937,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,794,000 after acquiring an additional 66,514 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,803,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,298,000 after acquiring an additional 389,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,284,000 after acquiring an additional 20,661 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

