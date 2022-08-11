Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €70.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €70.00 ($71.43) price objective on Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($71.43) price target on Scout24 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.30 ($65.61) price target on Scout24 in a research report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($68.37) price objective on Scout24 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €73.00 ($74.49) price target on Scout24 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €71.00 ($72.45) target price on Scout24 in a research note on Wednesday.

Scout24 Stock Up 2.4 %

Scout24 stock opened at €57.92 ($59.10) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion and a PE ratio of 56.23. Scout24 has a 12 month low of €46.90 ($47.86) and a 12 month high of €73.36 ($74.86). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €54.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of €54.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Scout24 Company Profile

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

