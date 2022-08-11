Scry.info Price Hits $0.0009 (DDD)

Scry.info (DDD) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. During the last week, Scry.info has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Scry.info coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Scry.info has a market cap of $385,377.92 and $23,419.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,367.26 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004103 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003823 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004114 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00037002 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00128969 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00066647 BTC.

Scry.info Coin Profile

Scry.info is a coin. It was first traded on January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. The official message board for Scry.info is medium.com/@scryscry8. Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8. Scry.info’s official website is home.scry.info.

Scry.info Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scry.info should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scry.info using one of the exchanges listed above.

