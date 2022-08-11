Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGIIW) Short Interest Up 152.4% in July

Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGIIW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 152.4% from the July 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seaport Global Acquisition II

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II in the 1st quarter valued at about $991,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000.

Seaport Global Acquisition II Trading Up 12.1 %

Seaport Global Acquisition II stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.16. 2,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,480. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.15. Seaport Global Acquisition II has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60.

Seaport Global Acquisition II Company Profile

Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

