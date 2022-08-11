SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 363,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,120 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.99% of SeaSpine worth $4,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in SeaSpine by 21.0% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 921,944 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,211,000 after buying an additional 159,926 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 602,367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after purchasing an additional 50,235 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in SeaSpine by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 502,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,844,000 after buying an additional 83,305 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in SeaSpine by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 344,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,690,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SeaSpine by 3.6% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 308,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after buying an additional 10,663 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on SPNE shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

SeaSpine stock opened at $6.69 on Thursday. SeaSpine Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $17.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.39.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 32.03% and a negative return on equity of 21.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SeaSpine Holdings Co. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SeaSpine news, insider Beau Standish sold 50,000 shares of SeaSpine stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total value of $286,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

