Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.20

Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.20 and traded as low as $7.52. Security National Financial shares last traded at $7.70, with a volume of 5,953 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Security National Financial in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Security National Financial Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $166.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Security National Financial ( NASDAQ:SNFCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $102.43 million for the quarter. Security National Financial had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 10.91%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Security National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 315,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Security National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

About Security National Financial

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

Featured Stories

