SEEN Trading 18.1% Higher This Week (SEEN)

SEEN (SEEN) traded up 11.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. One SEEN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.85 or 0.00003469 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, SEEN has traded up 18.1% against the dollar. SEEN has a total market cap of $599,220.38 and approximately $84.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SEEN Profile

SEEN (CRYPTO:SEEN) is a coin. SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 704,772 coins. The official message board for SEEN is seen-haus.medium.com. SEEN’s official Twitter account is @seen_haus and its Facebook page is accessible here. SEEN’s official website is seen.haus.

SEEN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “seen.haus is an auction house of the future merging the physical and digital worlds of art. Each physical collectible sold through this platform is paired with a digital version that provides an exclusive record of ownership. Seen.haus is governed by the $SEEN token which is designed to help curate and guide the future of the project. $SEEN holders will have a say in seen.haus collaborations, drops, auction styles, and much more. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SEEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SEEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

