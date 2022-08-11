Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.10-$8.70 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Sempra Stock Up 0.8 %
SRE stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $164.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,368. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.36 and its 200-day moving average is $154.39. The company has a market cap of $51.78 billion, a PE ratio of 45.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Sempra has a 12 month low of $119.56 and a 12 month high of $173.28.
Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Sempra by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Sempra by 54.4% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Sempra by 5.8% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra during the first quarter valued at about $532,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra during the first quarter valued at about $471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.
Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
