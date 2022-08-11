Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.10-$8.70 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SRE stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $164.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,368. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.36 and its 200-day moving average is $154.39. The company has a market cap of $51.78 billion, a PE ratio of 45.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Sempra has a 12 month low of $119.56 and a 12 month high of $173.28.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sempra in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sempra from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $166.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Sempra by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Sempra by 54.4% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Sempra by 5.8% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra during the first quarter valued at about $532,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra during the first quarter valued at about $471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

