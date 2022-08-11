Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:SNSE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.13. 2,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,451. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average of $2.50. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $12.37. The company has a current ratio of 18.27, a quick ratio of 18.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Trading of Sensei Biotherapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNSE. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 22,967 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $192,000. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immunotherapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. It develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response; and Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics, a platform designed to unleash the anti-tumor potential of T-cells, as well as human monoclonal antibodies that are selectively active in the tumor microenvironment and target immune checkpoints or other critical immune pathways.

