Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) Short Interest Update

Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 180,100 shares, an increase of 656.7% from the July 15th total of 23,800 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 394,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Sentage Stock Performance

Shares of Sentage stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.24. 294,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,537. Sentage has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $36.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.75.

About Sentage

Sentage Holdings Inc provides a range of financial services. The company offers consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. Sentage Holdings Inc was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

