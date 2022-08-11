Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) Short Interest Update

Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 180,100 shares, an increase of 656.7% from the July 15th total of 23,800 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 394,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Sentage Stock Performance
Shares of Sentage stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.24. 294,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,537. Sentage has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $36.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.75.
About Sentage
