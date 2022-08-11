Sentinel (DVPN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $486,241.00

Sentinel (DVPN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. In the last seven days, Sentinel has traded up 14.5% against the dollar. One Sentinel coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel has a market cap of $10.47 million and approximately $486,241.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004113 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,316.92 or 0.99990000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

DVPN is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 17,490,229,997 coins and its circulating supply is 10,753,339,988 coins. The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co. The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Sentinel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

