Sentry Investment Management LLC Invests $303,000 in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GPN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,926,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $490,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,888,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 165.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,509,000 after acquiring an additional 25,382 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Price Performance

GPN opened at $132.60 on Thursday. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.52 and a 12-month high of $175.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.89. The company has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 736.71, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.04.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.02. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 555.59%.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $190.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Global Payments from $185.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on Global Payments from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Global Payments from $217.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

