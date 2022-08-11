Sentry Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 71.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,946 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IQV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at $509,423,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at $166,276,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 1,061.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 598,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $169,094,000 after purchasing an additional 547,089 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 2,730.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 313,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,422,000 after purchasing an additional 302,324 shares during the period. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 19.1% in the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,476,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $341,480,000 after purchasing an additional 237,341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IQV opened at $239.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $194.67 and a one year high of $285.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.52. The stock has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.22. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink began coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on IQVIA to $246.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.44.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

