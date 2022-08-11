Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 183 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at about $428,000. Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 2.3% in the first quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,166,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 133.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

Shares of AVB opened at $213.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $183.35 and a one year high of $259.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $197.37 and a 200 day moving average of $222.12.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 33.39%. The firm had revenue of $644.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 109.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $275.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $214.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.53.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

