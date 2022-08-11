Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 309 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 372.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 460.5% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $165.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.86 and its 200 day moving average is $154.84. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $177.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 19.71%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree to $178.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.82.

Dollar Tree Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Read More

