Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 504 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,740 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,312,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,046 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,062,836 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,047,785,000 after acquiring an additional 153,131 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $593,029,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,796,457 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $464,636,000 after acquiring an additional 207,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,447,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $374,336,000 after acquiring an additional 298,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $333.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.50.

Insider Activity

FedEx Price Performance

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,664,178.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,575 shares of company stock valued at $8,628,768 over the last ninety days. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FDX opened at $232.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $192.82 and a 1-year high of $282.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $226.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.40.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.17%.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.