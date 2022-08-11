Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 749 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 20,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 6,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 33,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 5.1% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $644,910.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,326.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $644,910.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,326.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $592,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,256 shares in the company, valued at $7,953,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,907 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE AFL opened at $61.71 on Thursday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $51.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 20.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AFL. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Aflac from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.08.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

