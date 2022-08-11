Sepio Capital LP Buys Shares of 47,345 SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Sepio Capital LP bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 47,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 47.6% in the first quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 30.5% in the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 46,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 10,825 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 10.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 109,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 9,959 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the first quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 56,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.79 per share, with a total value of $105,165.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,212,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,028,015.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Group Corp Softbank sold 6,683,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $54,601,196.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,216,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,882,702.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Noto bought 13,500 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.79 per share, with a total value of $105,165.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,212,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,028,015.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 257,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,561,711 and sold 12,114,918 shares valued at $97,875,659. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SoFi Technologies Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $7.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.12. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $24.65.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $321.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.99 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 27.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SOFI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.73.

SoFi Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Further Reading

