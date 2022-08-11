Sepio Capital LP Decreases Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Sepio Capital LP lessened its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 93.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,985 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MS. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $88.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $109.73. The stock has a market cap of $152.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.41.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.89%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.75.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

