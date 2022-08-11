Sepio Capital LP Grows Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,845 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at $187,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 17.9% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 36,299 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $695,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 97,049 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 19,065 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at $814,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ford Motor news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,148,638.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ford Motor Trading Up 2.0 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on F shares. Benchmark cut their price target on Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Nomura upgraded Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.74.

Ford Motor stock opened at $15.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The company has a market capitalization of $62.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.94.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.