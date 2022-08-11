Sepio Capital LP Increases Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AME stock opened at $127.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.24. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $106.17 and a one year high of $148.07.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, May 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.72%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AME shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $170.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.56.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

