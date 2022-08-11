Sepio Capital LP Invests $202,000 in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Sepio Capital LP acquired a new position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $165.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.84. The company has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.68. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.82.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

