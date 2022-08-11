Serica Energy (OTCMKTS:SQZZF) Trading Down 0.9%

Serica Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SQZZF – Get Rating) fell 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.20 and last traded at $4.20. 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 4,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.24.

Serica Energy Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.20.

Serica Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of oil and gas reserves. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil fields; 98% interest in the Bruce gas fields; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas fields located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Serica Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serica Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.