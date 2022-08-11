Serica Energy (OTCMKTS:SQZZF) Trading Down 0.9%

Serica Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SQZZF – Get Rating) fell 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.20 and last traded at $4.20. 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 4,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.24.
Serica Energy Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.20.
Serica Energy Company Profile
Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of oil and gas reserves. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil fields; 98% interest in the Bruce gas fields; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas fields located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.
