ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

NASDAQ SREV opened at $1.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.39 million, a P/E ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.32. ServiceSource International has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $1.63.

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $48.89 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,274,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 7,923 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ServiceSource International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 13,396 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ServiceSource International by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 2,437,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 68,621 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceSource International by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in ServiceSource International during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

ServiceSource International, Inc provides business process-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; CJX solutions; and channel management solutions comprise partner recruitment, partner onboarding and enablement, and partner success management.

