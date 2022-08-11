ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
ServiceSource International Stock Performance
NASDAQ SREV opened at $1.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.39 million, a P/E ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.32. ServiceSource International has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $1.63.
ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $48.89 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceSource International
About ServiceSource International
ServiceSource International, Inc provides business process-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; CJX solutions; and channel management solutions comprise partner recruitment, partner onboarding and enablement, and partner success management.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ServiceSource International (SREV)
- Could Rite Aid Be an Acquisition Target, Again?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
Receive News & Ratings for ServiceSource International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceSource International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.