Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Sesen Bio from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, May 27th.
Sesen Bio Stock Performance
NASDAQ SESN opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.65. Sesen Bio has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $6.04. The stock has a market cap of $140.26 million, a P/E ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.59.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sesen Bio
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SESN. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 184.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 72,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 46,718 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in Sesen Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Sesen Bio by 33.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 389,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 98,065 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Sesen Bio in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sesen Bio by 44.1% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 65,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.
About Sesen Bio
Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates include Vicineum, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; to treat non-muscle invasive carcinoma in situ of the bladder in patients previously treated with BCG; and for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, as well as VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule-positive solid tumors.
