Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Sesen Bio from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Sesen Bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ SESN opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.65. Sesen Bio has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $6.04. The stock has a market cap of $140.26 million, a P/E ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sesen Bio

Sesen Bio ( NASDAQ:SESN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts expect that Sesen Bio will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SESN. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 184.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 72,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 46,718 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in Sesen Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Sesen Bio by 33.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 389,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 98,065 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Sesen Bio in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sesen Bio by 44.1% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 65,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

About Sesen Bio

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates include Vicineum, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; to treat non-muscle invasive carcinoma in situ of the bladder in patients previously treated with BCG; and for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, as well as VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule-positive solid tumors.

Further Reading

