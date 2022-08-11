SFL (NYSE:SFL) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.93

Shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.93 and traded as high as $10.25. SFL shares last traded at $10.21, with a volume of 499,332 shares changing hands.

SFL Trading Up 2.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.93.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $152.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.71 million. SFL had a net margin of 32.31% and a return on equity of 14.36%. SFL’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SFL Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of SFL

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%. This is a positive change from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.41%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SFL during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of SFL by 125.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SFL during the first quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of SFL by 58.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,256 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SFL in the second quarter worth $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

SFL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, it operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil, chemical, oil product, container, and car transportation, as well as dry bulk shipments and drilling rigs.

