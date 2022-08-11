SFL (NYSE:SFL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.93

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.93 and traded as high as $10.25. SFL shares last traded at $10.21, with a volume of 499,332 shares.

SFL Trading Up 2.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.93.

Get SFL alerts:

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $152.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.71 million. SFL had a net margin of 32.31% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SFL Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SFL

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.43%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.41%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SFL in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SFL by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,709 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,367 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SFL by 578.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 186,005 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 158,581 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of SFL by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 223,789 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 34,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in SFL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,215,000. 29.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SFL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, it operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil, chemical, oil product, container, and car transportation, as well as dry bulk shipments and drilling rigs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.