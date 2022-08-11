Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.93 million. Sharecare had a negative net margin of 21.72% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($8.77) earnings per share.
Sharecare Stock Performance
Shares of Sharecare stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,598. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.51. Sharecare has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $9.28. The stock has a market cap of $649.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.12.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently issued reports on SHCR shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sharecare in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Sharecare in a report on Friday, April 22nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Sharecare Company Profile
Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sharecare (SHCR)
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for Sharecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.