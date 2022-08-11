Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.93 million. Sharecare had a negative net margin of 21.72% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($8.77) earnings per share.

Sharecare Stock Performance

Shares of Sharecare stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,598. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.51. Sharecare has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $9.28. The stock has a market cap of $649.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on SHCR shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sharecare in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Sharecare in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sharecare Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shay Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sharecare by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Sharecare by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 26,765 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sharecare by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Sharecare by 16,264.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 48,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Sharecare by 590.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 37,058 shares during the last quarter. 16.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

