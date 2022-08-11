Shell (LON:SHEL) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 3,000 ($36.25) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.46% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,860 ($34.56) target price (up from GBX 2,570 ($31.05)) on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 2,800 ($33.83) price target on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,000 ($36.25) price target on shares of Shell in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,000 ($36.25) target price on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,045 ($24.71) to GBX 2,025 ($24.47) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,801.40 ($33.85).

Shell Price Performance

Shares of LON:SHEL opened at GBX 2,198.50 ($26.56) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £161.30 billion and a PE ratio of 562.28. Shell has a twelve month low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,459.24 ($29.72). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,142.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,114.73.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

