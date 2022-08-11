Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.64 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.57). The company issued revenue guidance of $223.73, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $233.39 million.

Shift Technologies Stock Down 3.1 %

Shift Technologies stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.26. The company had a trading volume of 37,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,739. Shift Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $9.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.48.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.02. Shift Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.54% and a negative return on equity of 279.34%. The firm had revenue of $219.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Shift Technologies will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered shares of Shift Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $2.50 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered shares of Shift Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Benchmark lowered shares of Shift Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. William Blair lowered shares of Shift Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Shift Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 146.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,437,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 854,079 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shift Technologies during the first quarter worth $144,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Shift Technologies by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,545,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,001,000 after buying an additional 147,706 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Shift Technologies by 13.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,582,000 after buying an additional 347,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Shift Technologies during the first quarter worth $65,000. 45.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shift Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as at-home car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

