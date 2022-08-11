Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 862.5% from the July 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 384,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SHECY traded up $0.93 on Wednesday, hitting $32.52. The stock had a trading volume of 136,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,223. The stock has a market cap of $54.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.13. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a 1 year low of $26.47 and a 1 year high of $48.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.94.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the polyvinyl chloride (PVC)/chlor-alkali, semiconductor silicon, silicones, electronics and functional materials, specialty chemicals, processing, and trading and specialized businesses worldwide. It offers PVC for use in PVC pipes, plastic greenhouses, electric wire coating materials, PVC-framed windows, and siding materials; caustic soda for use in alumina, paper and pulp, cathode materials, and super-absorbent polymers; and sodium hypochlorite.

