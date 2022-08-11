Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 862.5% from the July 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 384,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shin-Etsu Chemical Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:SHECY traded up $0.93 on Wednesday, hitting $32.52. The stock had a trading volume of 136,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,223. The stock has a market cap of $54.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.13. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a 1 year low of $26.47 and a 1 year high of $48.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.94.
Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shin-Etsu Chemical (SHECY)
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
Receive News & Ratings for Shin-Etsu Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shin-Etsu Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.