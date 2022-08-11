Shizuoka Bank (OTCMKTS:SHZUY) Stock Price Up 1.3%

The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHZUY – Get Rating) rose 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $61.89 and last traded at $61.89. Approximately 330 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.08.

Shizuoka Bank Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.51.

About Shizuoka Bank

The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd., a regional bank, provides various banking products and services. The company operates through Banking Operations and Leasing Operations segments. The Banking Operations segment consist of the banking business centered on deposits, loans, investment securities, and exchange transactions.

