Shizuoka Bank (OTCMKTS:SHZUY) Stock Price Up 1.3%

The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHZUY – Get Rating) rose 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $61.89 and last traded at $61.89. Approximately 330 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.08.
Shizuoka Bank Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.51.
About Shizuoka Bank
The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd., a regional bank, provides various banking products and services. The company operates through Banking Operations and Leasing Operations segments. The Banking Operations segment consist of the banking business centered on deposits, loans, investment securities, and exchange transactions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shizuoka Bank (SHZUY)
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
Receive News & Ratings for Shizuoka Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shizuoka Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.