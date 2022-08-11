Short Interest in Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Grows By 600.0%

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the July 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of AVIFY stock opened at $6.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.34. Advanced Info Service Public has a fifty-two week low of $5.24 and a fifty-two week high of $7.48.

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited, together its subsidiaries, provides mobile network, fixed broadband, and digital services primarily in Thailand. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Phone Services, Mobile Phone and Equipment Sales, and Datanet and Broadband Services. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks in the frequency of 26 GHz, 700 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, and 2600 MHz frequencies.

