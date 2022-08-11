Short Interest in Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Grows By 600.0%

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the July 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Advanced Info Service Public Price Performance
Shares of AVIFY stock opened at $6.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.34. Advanced Info Service Public has a fifty-two week low of $5.24 and a fifty-two week high of $7.48.
