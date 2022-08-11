Short Interest in Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Increases By 86.9%

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 512,500 shares, an increase of 86.9% from the July 15th total of 274,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Applied DNA Sciences Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ APDN opened at $4.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.90. Applied DNA Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $7.35.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 96.17% and a negative return on equity of 131.10%. The business had revenue of $6.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 million. Equities analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $188,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 53.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 22,843 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 29,998 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 53.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 9,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that provide forensic power and protection for various applications used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNify IF portable DNA readers and SigNify consumable reagent test kits that provide real-time authentication of molecular tags in the field; and CertainT, which indicates the use of tagging, testing, and tracking platforms and solutions enabling manufacturers, brands, and trade organizations to convey proof of their product claims.

