Short Interest in Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURC) Rises By 107.3%

Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, an increase of 107.3% from the July 15th total of 549,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 24.6 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AURC. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA grew its position in Aurora Acquisition by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 1,068,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,534,000 after purchasing an additional 113,143 shares during the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Aurora Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,344,000. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in Aurora Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,462,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its position in Aurora Acquisition by 147.5% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 238,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Park Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Aurora Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,001,000. Institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AURC opened at $9.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.83. Aurora Acquisition has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $10.55.

Aurora Acquisition ( NASDAQ:AURC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter.

Aurora Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

