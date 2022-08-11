Short Interest in Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Rises By 312.3%

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 309,600 shares, an increase of 312.3% from the July 15th total of 75,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 403,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ANZBY traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.95. 120,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,693. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a 12 month low of $14.49 and a 12 month high of $21.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.22.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.5047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Company Profile

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia and internationally. Its Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.

