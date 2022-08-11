Short Interest in Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Expands By 557.4%

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 155,800 shares, an increase of 557.4% from the July 15th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 840,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Cowen raised Bavarian Nordic A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

BVNRY traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.37. The stock had a trading volume of 311,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,636. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.02 and a beta of 1.42. Bavarian Nordic A/S has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $19.31.

Bavarian Nordic A/S ( OTCMKTS:BVNRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). Bavarian Nordic A/S had a negative return on equity of 9.17% and a negative net margin of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $48.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bavarian Nordic A/S will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bavarian Nordic A/S develops, manufactures, and commercializes life-saving vaccines. The company offers non-replicating smallpox and monkeypox vaccines under the IMVAMUNE, IMVANEX, and JYNNEOS names; rabies vaccine for human use under the Rabipur/RabAvert name; tick-borne encephalitis vaccine under the Encepur name; and Ebola vaccine under the MVABEA name.

