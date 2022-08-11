Short Interest in Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYOC) Drops By 92.3%

Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYOC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decline of 92.3% from the July 15th total of 197,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,415,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Beyond Commerce Price Performance

Beyond Commerce stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,351,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,256,891. Beyond Commerce has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.

Beyond Commerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Beyond Commerce, Inc engages in the business-to-business Internet marketing technology and services, and information management market businesses. It offers content, business process management, customer feedback management, customer experience, business network, and BYOC analytics services. The company was formerly known as BOOMj, Inc and changed its name to Beyond Commerce, Inc in February 2009.

